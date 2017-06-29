Mrs. Norma Jean Joslin, 97, of Bossier City, LA passed away on Saturday, June 24, 2017. She was born in Justin, TX to William and Mamie Seely on April 28, 1920. Her husband, Willis F. “Shorty” Joslin, predeceased her. She was a member of the Waller Baptist Church.

After moving to Louisiana from Texas in the 1970’s, Norma continued her career in the restaurant industry where she became a popular waitress. Perhaps her most notable work was her service to Delta Airlines employees at the former Holiday Inn on Greenwood Road. She became affectionately known as the “Delta Mom”, and her most prized possession was her retirement gift–a huge print of a Delta plane with the signatures of over 3000 Delta employees whom she had served.

Exemplifying her loving concern for others, she donated her body to the LSU Health Sciences Center. Appreciation is given to the staff at Colonial Oaks Senior Care Center for their care of her.