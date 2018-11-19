Obituary – Odis Vernell Averitt

Odis Vernell Averitt

Bossier City, LA – Funeral services honoring the life of Odis Vernell Averitt, 83, were held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, November 17, 2018, at Rose-Neath Chapel in Mansfield, LA with Reverend Paul Gwinn officiating. Burial followed at Spring Ridge Cemetery in Pleasant Hill, LA. The family received friends at Rose-Neath Funeral Home on Friday, November 16, 2018, from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

Vernell was born April 28, 1935 in Marthaville, LA to Clarence and Odis Orine Woods Moore and entered into rest on November 12, 2018, in Bossier City, LA.

Preceding Vernell in death were her parents; husband, Orin Lee Averitt; sons, Donnie Lee Averitt, Gerald Wayne Averitt; brothers, Vernon “Bud” Moore, Kenneth Glenn Moore, Dennis Wayne Moore; and sister, Murriel Harp.

Those left behind to cherish her memory are her sons, Wendell Averitt and wife Carol of Norman, OK, Randall Averitt of Belcher, LA, Malcolm Averitt and wife Georgia of Haughton, LA; daughters, Teresa Brumley of Blanchard, LA, Cynthia Brock and husband Gene of Bossier City, LA, Tonya Williams and husband Dean of Blanchard, LA; daughter-in-law, Dovie Averitt of Pelican, LA; sisters, Mary Crystale Crumby of Hot Springs, AR, Gloria Harp of Mooringsport, LA; grandchildren, Jacinda Averitt Gwinn, Donnie Lee Averitt, Jr., Katrina Averitt McCammond, Danielle Averitt Daniel, Christopher Irwin, Brandon Averitt, Wendell Averitt, Jr., Alicia Averitt Cook, Cory Averitt, Brandy Averitt Smith, Randall Averitt, Jr., Keri Averitt, Christine Averitt Collins, April Brumley, Rachel Brumley Anderson, Gabrielle Brumley James, Crystal Brock Sar, Amanda Brock Ervin, Meagan Averitt Teutsch, Miranda Averitt, Aiden Averitt, Destin William; 38 great grandchildren; and one great great-grandchild.

Honoring Vernell as pallbearers were Tony Moore, Donnie Averitt, Jr., Hunter Teutsch, Sonnie Averitt, Christian Brown, Travis Daniel, Randall Averitt, Jr., and Timmy Tarver.

The family would like to express a special thank you to Aime Hospice and the nursing staff and the staff of Pilgrims Manor of Bossier City.