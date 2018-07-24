Olan T. Wise, Sr.

Benton, LA – Services celebrating the life of Olan Tup Wise, Sr. will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 25, 2018 at First Baptist Church of Benton with Pastor Robert Beadle officiating. Interment will follow at Hill Crest Memorial Park. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 24, 2018 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home.

Olan Tup Wise, Sr. was called to heaven on Saturday, July 21, 2018. He was preceded in death by his wife of 72 years, his siblings, and a grandson.

He was born on February 16, 1918 in Opp, Alabama. He married the love of his life, Alma Mae, before being called to serve his country during WWII. After completing his military service, he returned home to provide for his family.

Olan worked as an electrician until he retired in 1980. He enjoyed his golden years with his wife in Benton, LA. He remained an active member of the Masonic Lodge and served the Lord as a deacon of First Baptist Church of Benton. Earlier this year, he celebrated his 100th birthday surrounded by friends and family. He will always be remembered for his strong Christian faith and love of gospel music.

