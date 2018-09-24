Obituary – Ollie Lorena Delvalle

Ollie Lorena Delvalle

Bossier City, LA – Funeral services for Ollie Lorena Hodges DelValle were held at 3 p.m. on Thursday, September 20, 2018, at Rose-Neath Funeral Home in Bossier City. Officiating was Rev. Lane Moore. Interment followed at Rose-Neath Cemetery. Visitation was held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, September 19, 2018, at the funeral home.

Ollie was born April 17, 1931, in Griffinville, AR, to Rufus and Gwyneth Hodges and passed away September 17, 2018, in Texarkana, TX. She was a homemaker and a member of Waller Baptist Church in Bossier City and also a member of the church choir.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jose M. DelValle, Sr.; son, Donald DelValle; granddaughter, Jessie DelValle; parents and two sisters and two brothers.

Ollie is survived by her sons, Jose M. Delvalle, Jr., of Erie, PA, Joseph A. DelValle of Bossier City; daughters, Sandra DelValle Richardson and husband, Rusty, of Texarkana, AR, Gloria DelValle Wanzer and husband, Bill, of Fairview, OK; sisters Elwanda Barrett, Bobbi Cook and Linda Wild; brother, R.H. Hodges; grandchildren, Brittney Richardson, Lindsey Fleming, Josh DelValle, Addie Grace DelValle; and a number of great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials may be made to Gideon’s International (www.gideons.org) or to Hospice of Texarkana (www.hospiceoftexarkana.org).