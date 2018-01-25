Orlando O.K. Friesen

Haughton, LA – Services for Orlando K. (O.K.) Friesen will be at 10:00 A.M. Friday, January 26, 2018, at Hill Crest Funeral Home in Haughton, Louisiana. Interment with full military honors will follow at Hill Crest Park. Visitation will be Thursday, January 25, from 5:00-7:00 P.M., at Hill Crest Funeral Home. Lead Pastor Terry Young and Associate Pastor Harrell Shelton of Airline Baptist Church, will officiate the services.

O.K. Friesen was born in Mountain Lake, Minnesota, on May 26, 1931, and went to be with his Lord and Savior on January 22, 2018 at the age of 86. O.K.’s greatest moments were spent with his wife, Dolores, for 55 wonderful years, and his family. He is survived by his three children; son, Rick Friesen and wife Dawn; daughters, Lana Hyde and husband Bill, Dee Breedlove and husband Lamar. He was “PawPaw O.K.” to eight grandchildren: Eric Friesen, Stacie Nichols, Brooke Friesen, Jason Hyde, Kayla Floyd and husband Robbie, Jeremy Hyde and wife Lisa, Cody Hyde and wife Amber, and Amanda McCurdy and eight great-grandchildren: Jacqueline Friesen, Landon and Kaden Nichols, Robert and Ryan Floyd, Carson Hyde, Hunter Hyde and Renley Hyde.

He was an active member of Airline Baptist Church, serving as a greeter and was a member of the Seasoned Servants Sunday School Class; as well as, DAV Post 30 and VFW Post 5951.

A military veteran, O.K. Friesen enlisted in the United States Air Force following graduation from high school in Mountain Lake, Minnesota, and served twenty-three years, retiring as a Senior Master Sergeant. His duties included tours in Greenland, Morocco, Korea, Vietnam and numerous stateside locations. He was a veteran of the Korean and Vietnam conflicts. His duty assignments included B-36 gunner, Comma nd Post Controller, Battle Staff Member aboard the 2nd Air F! orce Airborne Command Post, and Staff Assistance Team Member for 8th Air Force.

After he retired from the United States Air Force, he worked for the Louisiana Department of Labor for twenty-four years as a Veteran’s Employment Representative assisting military veterans and others to receive their employment benefits and find career opportunities. Beginning in 2002 and until his passing, he volunteered his time at the Barksdale Air Force Base Retiree Office, counseling countless separating and retiring military veterans in receiving their Federal benefits and assisting them in their transition to life outside the military. He also helped escort World War II Veterans to Washington DC and New Orleans to view the war memorials of their era. Senior Master Sergeant O.K. Friesen (Retired) spent his life in service to his fellow military veterans and to the United States of America.

Pallbearers are grandsons and granddaughter’s spouses.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the Airline Baptist Church Building Fund.

