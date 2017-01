BOSSIER CITY – Ottis N. Sigler, 89, was born on March 18, 1927, in Center, TX and passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, January 10, 2017.

Ottis served his country in the U.S. Air Force for twenty years.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Opal B. Sigler; children, Carolyn Williford, Glen Sigler, Debbie McCall, and Gary Sigler; six grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and numerous extended family members.

Services for Ottis will be private.