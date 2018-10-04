Obituary – P.J . R o c k s

P.J . R o c k s

HAUGHTON, LA – A Memorial Service celebrating the life of P.J. Rocks will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, October 4, 2018 at Kings Highway Christian Church with Dr. David Brice officiating.

P.J. was born January 19, 1964 in Newport News, VA to Eileen and Gerard Rocks and died unexpectedly September 29, 2018 in Haughton, LA. He was a member of Kings Highway Christian Church. P.J.’s career spanned 35 years in the food service and sales industry.

P.J. had a calm presence that resonated with every person he came in contact with. His laughter was contagious. There are not enough words to describe how truly special he was. He will b e greatly missed by many.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

P.J. is survived by his wife of 24 years, Linda Rocks of Haughton, LA; sons, Warren Rocks of Shreveport, LA, Coltin Rocks of McKinney, TX; daughters, Sara Loftin and husband, Kenny of Bossier City, LA, Melanie Roman of Oklahoma City, OK; sister, Mary Zapczynski and husband, Jerry of Bossier City, LA; grandchildren, Luke Loftin, Ella Loftin and Wesley Roman; father-inlaw, Wayne Flippo and wife, Taka brothers-in-law, Mike Flippo and wife, Donna, Joey Flippo and wife, Becky, all of Bossier City, LA and numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorial contributions can be made to M.D. Cancer Center in P.J.’s name.

A reception will follow the service in the Family Life Center.