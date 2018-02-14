Pamela Jean Alford

Benton, LA – A graveside service for Pamela Jean Alford was held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, February 14, 2018 at Rose-Neath Cemetery. Visitation was held Tuesday, February 13, 2018 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Rose-Neath Funeral Home in Bossier City.

Pamela was born to Roger and Dorothy Pinard in Concord, NH on July 18, 1953 and passed away February 11, 2018 in Benton. She was employed as a clerk in the gaming industry.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Michael Pinard.

Pamela is survived by her husband, John B. Alford of Benton; daughter, Kimberly Omell and husband, John of Lapeer, MI; sisters, Kathleen Pinard Rotti and Rebecca Pinard Hart, both of MA, Jennifer Pinard of FL; grandchildren, Keith Curcie, River Baker and great granddaughter, Baisley Curcie.