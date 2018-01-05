Patricia A. Glover

Benton, LA – Patricia A. Glover, 85, of Benton, LA died Monday, January 1, 2018. She was born in 1932 in Ashley, IN. She was the daughter of the late Rev. Willis and Margaret Brand of Ft. Wayne, IN. She married George R. Glover in 1954 in Ft. Wayne, IN. She was a pre-school teacher and housewife for 40 years.

She is preceded in death by a daughter, Tina Weston who passed in 1997. She is survived by one brother, Bill Brand of Ft. Wayne; a daughter, Tanya Ensell, of Florida; two sons, Tony Glover of Pennsylvania and Tim Glover of Florida, a step-son Calvin Glover of Ft. Wayne, Indiana. She has 12-grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.

She will be taken to the Fairfield Cemetery in Ashley, IN to be buried. Arrangements by Boone Funeral Home.