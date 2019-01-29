Obituary – Patricia Susan “Patti” Holland

Patricia Susan “Patti” Holland

Moultrie,GA – Patricia Susan “Patti” Holland, 72, of Moultrie, went home to be with her Lord on Wednesday, January 16, 2019. Interment was held on Friday, January 25, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Forest Park St. Vincent Cemetery in Shreveport, LA.

Born December 9, 1946, in Shreveport, LA, Patti attended Fair Park High School and Louisiana Tech University where she majored in Education.

Her parents, Claude Harris Rambin and Fannie Leon Rambin, preceded her in death.

Survivors include her beloved husband of 50 years, Richard Earl “Rick” Holland of Moultrie GA; by sons Richard Patrick Holland and Stacy, of Jacksonville FL; Phillip Ronald Holland and Angie of Albuquerque NM; four special grandchildren: Dylan Holland, Gunner Holland, and Walker Holland, Adleigh Holland.

Memorial gifts can be made to Colquitt Regional Hospice, PO Box 3548, Moultrie, GA. 31776. Cobb Funeral Chapel has been entrusted with arrangements.

