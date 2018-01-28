Patsy Ruth Rhodes Knotts

Bossier City, LA – Patsy Ruth “PatPat” Rhodes Knotts of Bossier City, LA passed away at the age of 80 following a courageous battle with cancer.

She was born in Brown Community of Saline, LA and attended school at Saline High School. Patsy worked at Bossier Medical Center for 30 years as an EEG, ECG, Cardio-Pulmonary electro-diagnostic technician. While working and caring for her family, she obtained her Bachelor of Arts Degree from Louisiana State University-Shreveport. Patsy was strong willed, free spirited and a passionate woman.

She was a steward of learning and instilled the importance of education in her family. She continued satisfying her thirst of learning by auditing classes simply to gain varied knowledge. She studied the Lewis and Clark Expedition for a year, mapping and studying the history of the time. She and her sister, Rebecca set out on a road trip to replicate the route and travels. She camped in tents with minimal necessities to experience this time in history. Shortly after this adventure she went to Yellowstone National Park to live in the park during the summer and work in the general store. She loved the mountains and National Parks and frequently planned trips for her grandchildren to teach them the beautiful wonders of our country.

Patsy was a devoted feminist and actively participated in events supporting Women’s Rights and Equality. She was a past officer for the Louisiana chapter of the National Organization of Women and was an active member. Her favorite memorable events were the 150th anniversary of the Senaca Falls Convention. The first women’s rights convention where the Declaration of Sentiments was signed and the last attended NOW Convention in Rochester, New York. She was a member of Sisters of Miriam and so looked forward to being with her friends in the group. She was also a certified member of NARAL.

She participated in various forums on Women’s rights with passion and commitment. She encouraged her daughters to find their passion regardless of the focus and make a difference in the world. Patsy was a passionate Democrat and enjoyed a good debate with those that knew her. She often turned doctor’s appointments into political debates and would always prepare a political hot topic for the appointment, and leave with a giggle about the discussion.

Patsy was preceded in death by husband John Carl “Jake” Knotts, Jr., father Americus Isaac Rhodes, mother Cybele Carrie Carson Rhodes, brother Billy Isaac Rhodes, grandson Quinn Neil Elkins, granddaughter Audrey Leigh Linn and her loving dog “Toby”.

Left to cherish her memory is her sister Rebecca Rhodes Toney, daughters; Debby Knotts Elkins, (Ronald S Elkins), Donna Knotts Carlisle, Cybele Knotts Linn, (Stanley T Linn), Becky D Knotts, niece: Tracy Toney and family member: Thomas W. Carlisle.

Her beloved grandchildren Carly Elkins Slack (Terry Slack), Dustin R Carlisle (Ursula Carlisle), Devan R. Carlisle (Carla Perez), Jacob T Linn (Amber Holt).

Great grandchildren: Anastasia Elkins (Chance Lovelady), Ayden Slack, Josey Slack, Elijah Slack, Jensen Carlisle, Palmer Carlisle, and great-great grandchild Patricia Lovelady.

Her heart sister: Sylvia Rayburn Moore and BMC work daughters Linda Williams, Sandra Walker, Leslie Hayes.

A Special thank you to All Souls Unitarian Universalist Church, for coming into her life and making her part of the church family. She often said she found a spiritual place that fit and felt like family. Thank You Barbara Jarrel, Johnett Waterman, Ann Morgan and all of the church family for caring and loving her.

The family would like to offer a heartfelt thank you to Dr. Charles Powers, Shari and Linda, Dr. Paul Cole, Dr. Guidry, Dr. Michael Sewel, Dr. William Eaves, Dr. Kennedy Lim, Dr. Srdan Verstovsek, Dr. Guillmo Garcia-Manero, and all staff at MD Anderson, the late Dr. Michael Moore and staff, Home Instead Staff, Stat Home Health Staff. Willis Knighton Bossier 4th Floor Stepdown (Samantha, Sarah, Jesse, Ashley), Cornerstone and Pathway Rehab staff for their care and love.

February 3, 2018 @ 11:00 am a memorial service to celebrate her life will be held at All Souls Unitarian Universalist Church, 9449 Ellerbe Road, Shreveport LA 71106 with reception to follow.

A memorial service will be in Saline, LA at Old Saline Church on February 3, 2018 @ 3:00 pm with reception to follow. Burial at Old Saline Cemetery following service and Colorado–The Continental Divide (TBA) In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to All Souls Unitarian Universalist Church, Old Saline Church, American Cancer Society, MD Anderson Cancer Center-Houston, Women Shelters, The Humane Society of Northwest Louisiana or your preferred charity.

Please share any thoughts and memories on the Aulds Funeral Home memorial web page: www.aulds funeral.com