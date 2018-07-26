Patsy Taylor Tinsley

Bossier City, LA – Services for Patsy Taylor Tinsley were held at Rose-Neath Bossier Chapel at 1 p.m. on Thursday, July 26, 2018. Visitation was held just prior to the service from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Brother Merrell McCoy presided over the service. Special music was provided by Bryan Grisham. Interment followed at Rose-Neath Cemetery.

Patsy was born on December 19, 1938 in Ruston to Knawwood and Dovie Hanna and went to be with her Lord and Savior on July 23, 2018 peacefully at AIME Hospice in Shreveport after lengthy illnesses.

Patsy loved nothing more than spending time with family and friends. She could often be found having coffee and laughs with her many friends. Her quick wit and funny jokes were always welcome in any setting.

Patsy was a physical education teacher who had a passion for her students. She loved teaching and her students adored her. Although she received many accolades over the years, she cherished the one she received 28 years after her retirement. She was honored with the L.A.H.P.E.R.D. (Louisiana Association Health, Physical Education, Recreation and Dance) “Presidential Award”. It was one of her fondest memories as her favorite student and dear friend, Kaye Jolly Cochran, presented it to her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Knawwood and Dovie Taylor both of Ruston and brother, Sonny Taylor of Minden. She is survived by her devoted husband and high school sweetheart of 61 years, Wayne Tinsley of Bossier City, one daughter, Tara Tinsley Diehl, and husband, J. Diehl of Bossier City, one granddaughter, “the love of her life”, Jordan Taylor Diehl, and sister in law, Donnis Taylor of Minden, one niece, and many nephews.

Honoring Patsy as pallbearers were be Grover Colvin, J. Diehl, Mitch Downey, Billy Grisham, Mike McConathy and Leo Sanford. Honorary pallbearer will be Robbie Dollar.

The family would like to thank the staff of Willis Knighton Bossier, Dr. Joyce Feagin and staff, the administration and staff of Cypress Point Rehab and Nursing Home, and the AMAZING staff of AIME Hospice. A very special thanks goes to Dr. Mike Sewell for being such a wonderful friend and physician. We will never be able to thank him enough for how he directed our paths.

In lieu of flowers, Patsy requested memorials be made to the organization of your choice.