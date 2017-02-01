BOSSIER CITY – Services for Patsy Willis Roy will be 2 p.m. Thursday, February 2, 2017 at Waller Baptist Church. Officiating will be Rev. Charles Roberts. Interment will follow at Hill Crest Memorial Park, Haughton. Visitation will be 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, February 1, 2017 at Rose-Neath Funeral Home in Bossier City.

Patsy was born in Rayville, LA to Owen Roy Willis, Sr. and Hettie Blackwelder Willis and died in Bossier City on January 30, 2017. She was a member of Waller Baptist Church and was a retired retail sales person known for her wit, love for family and joyful attitude in all of life’s circumstances.

Patsy was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Edwin Roy; parents; daughter, Pamela Suzanne Roy and son, Kevin Brian Roy and wife, Tana Nunnally Roy.

She is survived by her grandchildren, Dr. Brittany Lynn Duyka and husband, Greg Duyka of Houston, TX and Robert Brian Roy and wife, Hannah Goodwin Roy of Dallas, TX; sister, Nancy Patterson of St. Albans, W VA ; brother, Owen Roy Willis, Jr. of Richardson, TX; great granddaughter, Adalyn Rose Duyka and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Honoring Patsy as pallbearers will be, Keith Nash, Ron Meadows, Colin Lowther, Greg Duyka, Bobby Bradley and Brian Roy.

The family suggests memorials be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1942.