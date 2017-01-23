HAUGHTON – Services for Patricia “Patti” Towns Humphries, 59, will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, January 23, 2017, at Rose-Neath Bossier Chapel, 2201 Airline Drive, Bossier City, LA. Officiating will be Rev. Taylor Brent. Interment will be at Rose-Neath Cemetery, Bossier City, LA.

Patti was born February 9, 1957, at Ruislip Air Force Base in England to Juliette Alberta Saindon Towns and Allan Frank Towns and passed away from a lengthy illness January 20, 2017, in Shreveport, LA. She was a member of The Simple Church. Patti was an Administrative Assistant at The Glen. She was a wonderful and devoted wife, mother, sister, grandmother and friend to many. All that knew and loved Patti will truly miss her.

Patti was preceded in death by her parents, and her brother, David Towns. Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 37 years, Gary W. Humphries of Haughton, LA; son, Jason Humphries and wife, Tory of Bossier City, LA; daughters, Jennifer Menard and husband, Chris of Bossier City, LA, Brandi Humphries of Haughton, LA, and Autumn Humphries of Bossier City, LA; one sister, Sandra Boyett of Haughton, LA; and nine grandchildren.

Honoring Patti as pallbearers will be David Boyett, Chad Boyett, Chris Boyett, Justin Fairchild, Clint Howard and Tyler Robinson.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to Missions at The Simple Church, 601 Benton Rd., Bossier City, LA 71111 or thesimplechurch.tv.