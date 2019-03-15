Obituary – Paul Dennis Klein

Paul Dennis Klein

Benton, LA – Paul Dennis Klein, age 58, of Benton, Louisiana passed away March, 9, 2019. Paul was born May, 23, 1960 in Riverside, California to parents John Klein and Anita Nelson Klein.

He was 1978 graduate of Parkway High School in Bossier City, Louisiana. Paul worked for Feazel Electrical Contracting, Inc as a Project Manager/Estimator.

Paul had many talents and enjoyed dirt bike riding, boating, traveling, snow skiing, golfing and playing guitar/ singing in his music room. He cherished his time with his wife Diana Harper Klein and their three dogs. Paul was a great friend to many, and his personality would light up a room.

Paul was preceded in death by his parents, John Klein, Anita Nelson Klein and sister Jenni Lott. He is survived by Diana Harper Klein and their three dogs, Cindy Lawrence and husband Jeff of Pangburn, Arkansas, Susan Parr and husband Randy of Bella Vista, Arkansas. Nephews Brandon Bishop, Corey Bishop, Justin Lott, Jeremy Lott, Tyler Lawrence, Jared Parr, Jordan Parr and many other relatives.

A memorial service in celebration of Paul’s life will be held on Saturday, March, 16th, 2019 at 3:00 PM at Frost Chapel, First Baptist Church, 543 Ockley Dr in Shreveport, Louisiana. Memorial contributions may be made to the Shriner’s Hospital, 3100 Sanford, Shreveport, LA 71103.