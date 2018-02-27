Paul Spears, Jr.

Bossier City, LA – A Celebration of Life service for Paul Watson Spears, Jr. will be held on Thursday, March 1, 2018 at First Baptist Church Bossier at 2 p.m. The family will receive guests for one hour before the service. Interment will follow the service at Hill Crest Memorial Park. A visitation will be at Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home on Wednesday, February 28 from 6-8 p.m.

Paul Spears Jr. was born on April 16, 1926 and was the only child of Paul Spears Sr. and Velta Leiendecker Spears in Coushatta, LA. He went home to be with our Lord on February 24, 2018 at his residence in Bossier City.

Paul was a World War II veteran. He proudly served in the Army Air Corps as a B-17 ball turret gunner.

Paul is preceded in death by his parents and by his daughter-in-law, Betty Francis Gray Spears. Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 72 years, Ura Ermine McQueen Spears; his four sons, Paul III (Joe) and wife Jeannette, Arthur Preston, Donald Patrick and wife Elizabeth Jean Clark Spears, and Phillip Andrew and wife Loreace; his grandchildren, JoeLee and wife Kayla, Julie Spears Shortt and husband Roger, Arthur Spears Jr. and wife Leah, Donald Patrick Jr. and wife Erin Brehmer Spears, Robert Paul and Chelsy Worsham, Phillip Andrew Jr. and wife Kortnee, and Michelle Hughes and husband Kirk; and his great grandchildren, Joshua, Abigail McNabb and husband Jason, Collin Shortt, Crew Shortt, Kayleigh Shortt, Kylin Shortt, Cheyenne Spears, Brayden Spears, Case Spears, Isabella Spears, Gunner Spears, and Emma Hughes.

Paul was a member of First Baptist Church of Bossier for 50 years. Paul enjoyed gardening and his menagerie of animals. Paul also enjoyed traveling and took his family to many wonderful places throughout the world. Although he loved Alaska and the great US western states, he often spoke of his time in Germany visiting one of his sons (Phillip).

Paul’s preferred modes of travel were automobile and motorcycle and he took great satisfaction in being a charter member of the Christian Motorcycle Association in Shreveport/Bossier area. His love of motorcycling was only surpassed by his love of his wife and family. Paul was a lifetime member of Harley Owners Group and rode motorcycles for 70 plus years.

The family wishes to extend a special thanks to the Hospice of Shreveport/ Bossier, in particular to Kelsey, Susan, and Janetta.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests that donations may be made to Louisiana Baptist Children’s Home in Monroe, Louisiana.