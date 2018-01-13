Pauline Marie Reeves

Bossier City, LA – A Celebration of Life visitation for Pauline Marie Reeves of Bossier City formerly of Sherman, Texas will be held Sunday January 14, 2018 from 1:00 pm until 2:30 pm at Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home in Haughton, LA. Graveside services will be held following the visitation at 3:00 pm with Pastor Billy Pierce officiating.

Marie was born November 3, 1924 in Dallas, Texas. She went home to be with the Lord on Thursday January 11, 2018 at the age of 93 surrounded by family.

She is preceded in death by her husband, James Reeves; father, C B McGuffin; mother, Pauline T. Davis; and son-in-law William Wade Patterson.

Left to cherish her memory are Son, James William Reeves of Sherman, Texas; Daughter, Carolyn Marie Patterson of Bossier City; Grandson, Jeffrey Patterson and his wife Stacey; Granddaughter, Regina Jackson and her husband Glenn; Four Great Grand Children, Andrew and Dylan Patterson and Kaylyn and Hunter Jackson all of Bossier City.

Marie had an amazing life filled with love for her family. She enjoyed playing bridge and was a former member of the Sherman Shakespeare Club. Marie had a love for playing golf, and was an active member of the Woodlawn County Club Ladies Golf Association. She was a member of the Presbyterian Church and was involved in the church’s activities and groups. She was also a Pink Lady Volunteer for many years at the Wilson and Jones Hospital in Sherman, Texas.

The family has requested that memorials be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or the Shriners Children’s Hospital.

