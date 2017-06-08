BENTON – Funeral services celebrating the life of Pauline Quigley Sheppard, 95, were held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 8, 2017 at Pilgrim Home Baptist Church in the Ivan Community. Officiating was Rev. Wade Allen, assisted by Roy D. Johnston, Sr. Music was by Jerry Tanner and Ann Young. Interment followed at the Rocky Mount Presbyterian Cemetery.

Pauline was born May 8, 1922 in Neeleville, MO and passed away on June 6, 2017. She was a member of Pilgrim Home Baptist Church where she was the pianist many years ago. She was also Girl’s Auxiliary (GA) leader. She was a hairstylist for many, many years… owned a shop in Benton then later in Ivan. She was a very talented person: enjoyed sewing, making porcelain dolls, ceramics, cooking for holidays, hunting, and fishing. She especially enjoyed camping with her grandchildren when they were younger. She loved music and played many musical instruments with the guitar being her favorite. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, great- great grandmother, sister, and friend.

Mrs. Sheppard was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Robert Melton Sheppard, Sr.; her parents, Edna Jane Scott Quigley and Raphus Quigley; brothers, Paul, Joe, Ed Quigley and sister, Martha Faircloth Elliot.

Left to cherish loving memories of her are her sister; Edna (David) Hicks; children, Bob (Francis) Sheppard Elizabeth Sheppard, Barbara (Donnie) Crumpler; grandchildren, Joe (Melinda) Crumpler, James (Alisa) Sheppard , Karen (Brad) Brock, Janet Sheppard, Mark Crumpler, Heath (Blanca) Deen, Ricky (Linda) Hood, Rene (Dannie) Futrell, and Ronnie Hood, and great- grandchildren; Justin, Jeremy and Aaron Sheppard, Daniel (Katelin) and Royce Crumpler, Jessie and Colton McCarty, Hayden and Liam Deen, Lydia (James) Helton and Christina Futrell, Jennifer Hood; great-great grandchildren; Landen Hood and Waylon Sheppard; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

She will be missed but she now has her new body and is with Jesus.

Pallbearers were grandsons, Joe Crumpler, James Sheppard, Mark Crumpler, Heath Deen, Justin Sheppard and Jeremy Sheppard. Honorary pallbearers will be grandsons, Aaron Sheppard, Colton McCarty, Daniel Crumpler, Royce Crumpler, Brad Brock, Danny Futrell, Ricky and Ronnie Hood.

The family wishes to extend a special thanks to all those at Garden Park Nursing and Rehab Center who took wonderful care of her toward the end of her earthly journey.