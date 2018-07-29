Pearl LaCour

Haughton, LA – Services celebrating the life of Pearl LaCour will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 29, 2018 at Hill Crest Memorial Chapel. Interment will follow at Hill Crest Memorial Park with Bro. Robert Batchelor and Mr. Jeff Sandifer officiating. Interment will follow at Hill Crest Memorial Park. Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 28, 2018 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Pearl was born on July 8, 1936 in Tullos, LA to Jesse and Pearl Allbritton and passed away on July 26, 2018 in Shreveport.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Lester Long LaCour; son, Duane LaCour; parents, and ten brothers and sisters.

Pearl is survived by her sons, Reggie LaCour and wife Rita, and Lowal LaCour; daughter, Pam Spayth and husband Tom; grandchildren, Ryan and Ronnie LaCour, and Seth and Colton Spayth; great-grandson, Nate LaCour; and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family.

Pallbearers will be Andy Roberts, Ronny Steele, Sherman McCarty, Herman McCarty, Kenneth Phillips and Jimmy Phillips.

The family would like to thank the staff at Aime Hospice for the care and comfort they provided.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Overcoming Faith Church in Benton, LA.

Condolences may be shared online at www. hillcrestmemorialfh.com