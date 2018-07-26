Peggy “Gina” Hawkins Procell Steward

Bossier City, LA – Peggy Stewardwas born on August 14, 1941 and passed after a brief illness on July 21, 2018. She was surrounded by her loving family and went peacefully to be with Jesus. She was born one of seven children to Peggy and Scott Hawkins, who preceded her in death. She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Homer Steward.

Peggy was the mother of five children and three stepchildren. She is preceded in death by her son, Chuck Procell, and daughter, Rebecca Procell. She is survived by two daughters and their husbands, Lisa and David Meaux and Sheilia and Rickie Compton; Son, David Procell and fiance Anna; and stepsons John Steward andwife Julie, Chris Cox, and JD Steward. She is survived by 25 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews; all whom she loved dearly.

A celebration of her life will be held on Friday, July 27, 2018 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Celebration Church 8645 Business Park Drive, Shreveport, LA 71105. It will be a casual come-and-go memorial service with light refreshments served.