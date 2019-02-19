Obituary – Peggy Hight

Peggy Hight

Elm Grove, LA – Funeral services will be held for Mrs. Peggy Faye Watson Hight, 81, at the Chapel of Rose-Neath Funeral Home, Homer, LA, on Wednesday, February 20, 2019, at 1:00 P.M., with Rev. R.B. Moore, officiating. Interment will be at Arlington Cemetery in Homer, LA. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 12-1 P.M., prior to the service.

Mrs. Hight was born February 6, 1938, in Mt. Holly, AR, to William and Merriel Eubanks Watson. She entered into rest on Sunday, February 17, 2019, in Elm Grove, LA after a lengthy illness. Mrs. Hight won All-District and All-State in basketball during her high school years. She worked for Ranchland in Bossier City for 30 years. Mrs. Hight cooked a lot of hamburgers. She fed crowds of cattlemen in several auction barns. Mrs. Hight was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Willard Watson.

She is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Johnny Hight; son, Paul Watson Hight and wife Kristi of Elm Grove, LA; daughter, Missy Hight Barnett and husband Buddy of Ruston, LA; a sister, Joyce Edwards of Homer, LA; four grandchildren, Heath, Holly, Ashley, and Sydney Claire; two great-grandchildren, Paisly and Saylor; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Pallbearers will be Scott Moore, Bart Dobson, Bubba Hassell, Chuck Burford, Wayne Watson, and Michael Bailey. Honorary pallbearers will be Casey Roberson and Larry Shaw.

In lieu of flowers honoring Mrs. Hight, her family suggests memorials be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Wesley Chapel.