Peggy Reeves Graham

Haughton, LA – A Celebration of Life for Peggy Reeves Graham, 85, will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, February 7, 2018, at Evergreen Baptist Church, 1380 Evergreen Rd., Bernice, LA, with Bro. Ken Reeves and Bro. Wayne Sistrunk officiating. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Bernice. The family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 6, 2018, at Rose-Neath Bossier Funeral Home.

Peggy was born March 16, 1932, in Bernice, LA to Eddie Ross Reeves and Bessie Jane Barham Reeves and passed away February 2, 2018, in Bossier City, LA. She was a member of Haughton Baptist Church, Southern Swingers Square Dancers, TOPS and Telephone Pioneers of America. She worked and retired from Bell South after over 30 years of service. She was deeply loved and will be greatly missed.

Preceding Peggy in death are her parents, her sisters, Jewel Moore and Betsy Ross Tipton, her brothers, Carey Reeves, Fred Reeves and Morris Reeves. Left to cherish her memory is her son, Billy G. Graham of Haughton, LA; daughters, Rhonda Staiger and husband Larry of Haughton, LA, Phyllis Hale and husband Bruce of Rockwall, TX and Kayla McDonald of Benton, LA; sister, Ida Grey Graham of Ruston, LA; grandchildren, Jessica Graham Taylor, Hunter Hale, Spencer McDonald and Madison McDonald; great-grandchildren; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

The family suggests memorials may be made to Shriners Hospital for Children, 3100 Samford Ave., Shreveport, LA 71103.