Funeral Services celebrating the life of Pete (P.A.) Crews will be held 11 AM, Wednesday, June 28, 2017 in the chapel of Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home ,Haughton, LA with Bro. T. J. Lewis officiating. Interment will follow at Hill Crest Memorial Park. The family will welcome visitors on Tuesday, June 27, 2017, from 5 PM to 7PM at the funeral home.

He was preceded in death by his wife Mildred, two brothers and a grandchild. Survivors include daughter Pat Morgan (Frank), son David Crews (Lynn), 2 brothers, 2 sisters, 3 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be Jerry McCombs, Johnathan Taylor, Josh Meyers, Gary Badgley, Ernest Ray Crews, and Tim Wood.