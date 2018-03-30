Phillip H. Hidalgo, III

Haughton, LA – Phillip Hidalgo II and Eva Perez Hidalgo welcomed Phillip Hamilton Hidalgo, III to this world on September 13, 1941 in the small town of Bracketville, TX. Phillip passed peacefully at his residence on Tuesday, March 27, 2018 at the age of 76.

Phillip served in the Navy on the USS Midway Aircraft Carrier. He opened El Chico in Bossier City in 1970 and turned the restaurant into the number one performing location in the corporation. He later opened his own restaurant, LaPaloma, in Shreveport until his retirement.

After retirement, he became the neighborhood handyman. He deeply cared for each one of his neighbors: Tavon, Sue, Brian, Dustin, Barbara and Lee. Phillip and Terry just celebrated their 50th Anniversary on December 11, 2017.

His p arents and one son, Christopher Hidalgo, preceded Phillip in death. Survivors include his wife, Terry; Son, Phillip; daughter, Teresa with husband Cullom; five grandchildren, Logan, Chase, Mackenzie, Alexis and Anniston; sister, Beatrice with husband Juan Colao; nephews, Juan and Ivan; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.

A graveside service has been scheduled for 2 PM, Saturday, March 31, 2018 at Hillcrest Memorial Park. The family will welcome visitors from 6 PM to 8 PM on Friday, March 30, 2018 at Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home, 601 Hwy 80, Haughton, LA, 318-949-9415.