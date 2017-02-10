BENTON – Mr. Philo Hooper DuVal, Jr., born June 10, 1930, passed away peacefully in his home at the age of 86 on Monday, February 6, 2017, after a lengthy illness. Visitation will be held from 6 until 8 pm on Friday, February 10, 2017 at Osborn Funeral Home. Funeral services will begin at 11 am on Saturday, February 11, 2017 at St. Mark’s Episcopal Cathedral. Officiating will be The Very Rev. Alston B. Johnson of St. Mark’s Cathedral. Interment will follow at Forest Park Cemetery.

Mr. DuVal was born in Tyler, Texas and moved to Shreveport, Louisiana. He has been a resident of Benton, Louisiana for 25 years. He was an active member of All Saints Episcopal Church serving on various vestries.

Mr. DuVal was a graduate of Texas A&M where he was a member of Cadet Corps and obtained his bachelor of science degree in Mechanical Engineering. While attending Texas A&M, Mr. DuVal served his country obtaining the rank of Second Lieutenant in the Air Force/Reserves. Following graduation, he earned an executive MBA from Harvard University. Mr. DuVal’s professional career began after joining his father at City Service. Upon receiving his Professional Engineer designation from the State of Texas, he began and spent the remaining 38 years of his career with Marathon Oil.

His love for Texas A&M was well known and inspired him to author “The Last Corps Trip” poem. This poem is near and dear to the heart of all Aggies and is read each year as part of the Texas A&M bonfire tradition. It is permanently inscribed on the Bonfire Memorial Wall at Texas A&M College Station campus.

Mr. DuVal was preceded in death by his parents, Mr. Philo Hooper DuVal, Sr. and Pauline Matthews DuVal; his sister, Polly Gene DuVal; his first wife and mother to his children, Cornelle Burt DuVal; and his second wife, Joy Smith Lucky.

Mr. DuVal is survived by his wife of 11 years, Evelyn Lee DuVal; his three sons, Philo Hooper DuVal III and wife, Katherine of McKinney, Texas, Matthew Corbit DuVal of Houston, Texas and Edward Burt DuVal of Natchitoches, Louisiana; three grandchildren, Courtney DuVal, Burt DuVal and Nichole Dalmau; six stepchildren; and numerous step grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Pallbearers will be Matthew DuVal, Philo Hooper DuVal III, Alwyn Luckey, Deuce Kauffman, Joe Robert Love, Richard Stephanow, Jr. and Arthur “Mann” Wallace.

Honorary pallbearers will be Clifford Bayer, Harry Hobbs and Jerry French.

The family requests that memorials be made to or in lieu of flowers to the Alzheimer’s Association or the Texas Aggie Corps of Cadets Association.