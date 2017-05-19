HAUGHTON – Services for Phyllis Lynn Garza will be 2 p.m. Saturday, May 20, 2017 at City On the Hill with Bro. Jeff Ramsey and Bro. Franklin Walker officiating. Interment will follow at Haughton Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, May 19, 2017 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Rose-Neath Funeral Home in Bossier City, LA.

Phyllis was born January 16, 1947 in Minden, LA to Dee and Amy Shirley and died May 16, 2017 in Minden, LA. Phyllis was a homemaker and a member of the United Pentecostal Church of Minden.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ernest Garza and daughter, Kelly McDonald.

Phyllis is survived by her son, Daniel L. Garza and wife, Stephanie of Haughton, LA; daughters, Patricia Baker of Haughton, LA, Meshell Gibb and husband, James of Brownsville, TN, Christy Hutchins and husband, Dan of Dublin, GA and Regina Stegall and Travis of Keithville, LA; sisters, Jo Ann Harrod of Longview, TX, Jane McTaggart, Pat Stevens both of Minden, LA and Sue Draper of Springfield, OH; brothers, Tom Shirley, Danny Shirley, Frank Shirley and Jerry Shirley, all of Minden, LA; a host of grandchildren and great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Honoring Phyllis as pallbearers will be, Jeremy Bell, William Baker, Jr., Stephen Mills, Dakota Edenfield, Mike Stevens and Doug Kethum.

She was loved by everyone and never met a stranger. We’ll miss her, but we know that she is with the good Lord, no more pain or heartache.