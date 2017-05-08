BOSSIER CITY – Rachael Morris, 32, lost her battle on May 4, 2017 fighting terminal liver cancer for 14 years. A service celebrating her life will be 6:00 pm on Monday, May 8, 2017 at Calvary Chapel Shreveport, 2115 Line Ave. Shreveport, LA 71104. The family will receive friends from 5 to 6 p.m. prior to the service at the church. Officiating will be Pastor Billy Spalding.

Rachael was a loving mother to her two sons Aiden, 9, and Gabriel, 7. She was a wonderful wife to her husband Stephen Raley. She is survived by her parents, Brenda Schmitt and Gary Morris; step-father, Geoffrey Schmitt; grandparents, Martha and Virgil Massengill and Roy Morris; brother, Ethan Morris; sister, Sam Smith; aunts and uncles, Wendy and Mark McDearmont, Barbara and Doug Morris; mother-in-law, Sarah Smith; Father-in-law, Fred Raley; brother and sisters-in-law, Fred and Audis, Whitney and Anthony; nieces and nephews, Cohen, Daxton, Greyson, Trenton, Angel, Jordyn, Hunter, Kaitlyn, Callie, Summer, Maddie and Erie.

Rachael was a spontaneous, outgoing woman. She always put a smile on others faces. She loved to dance, sing, and write. She adored butterflies, fairies, and her two little boys. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. May she rest in peace and forever be our beautiful guardian angel.

Memorials may be made to the Rachael Morris’s Children’s Fund @ gofundme.com.