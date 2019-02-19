Obituary – Rachel Connell Pilcher

Rachel Connell Pilcher

Bossier City, LA – Rachel Connell Pilcher was born on April 13, 1978, in Shreveport, LA and passed away on Thursday, February 14, 2019. Rachel’s celebration of life will be held at Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home, 601 Hwy. 80, Haughton, LA on Wednesday, February 20th at 2:00 p.m. A visitation will be held prior to the service from 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 pm.

Rachel’s little family was the light of her life. She loved music and her plants, hiking, and traveling. She became a Christian at a young age and took delight in learning her Bible. Rachel was well known for her free spirit, infectious laugh and great advice. She loved with her whole heart and will be forever missed.

She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Wayne and Betty Connell; maternal grandfather, Carl Lafitte; and several aunts and uncles.

Rachel is survived by her loving husband, Steven Pilcher; and precious daughter, Calleigh, her “mini-me”; parents, Carolyn and Troy Blackall and Steve Connell; maternal grandmother, Norma Lafitte; mother and father- in- law, Joe and Debbie Pilcher; brother, Brian Connell and wife Heather; and little brother, Brendan Connell; sisters, Stefani Smith and husband Jeremy, Hollie Ramirez and husband and Kenny, Heather McCoy and husband Lee, and Rhonda Blackall; sister- in-law, Melissa Pilcher; and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins and many friends that loved her dearly.

Rachel had a great love for animals, so in lieu of flowers the family requests donating to any animal rescue in her name.

The family wishes to express their deep gratitude and appreciation to the Willis Knighton Bossier SICU doctors and nurses for their inexhaustible efforts and compassionate care for our Rachel.

You may offer condolences to the family by visiting www.hillcrestmemorialfh.com.