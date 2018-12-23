Obituary – Rachel Simpson Norris

Rachel Simpson Norris

Bossier City, LA – Rachel Simpson Norris, 85, passed away on December 18, 2018, from complications of Parkinson’s disease, in Bossier City, LA. Rachel Ann Simpson was born September 10, 1933, in San Angelo, TX.

Rachel was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, teacher, caregiver, and friend. Rachel will be remembered by her husband of 63 years, Lt. Col. (Ret) James C. Norris; son Clift Norris (Debra); daughter Celeste Norris Tetzner (Erich); and two grandsons, Ian and Alex Tetzner.

Rachel graduated from Bass High School in Greenville, MS and Millsaps College in Jackson, MS, and taught elementary school in Texas, Montana, and Ohio. She moved to Louisiana in 1969 when Jim was transferred to work at Barksdale Air Force Base, and they lived in Haughton for 46 years.

After raising her children, Rachel earned her Board of Examiners Nursing Home Administrator license in 1982. Rachel continued her career at Midway Manor and The Glen nursing homes in Shreveport. Rachel was known to say that taking care of the elderly is not that different than taking care of little ones.

Rachel was a master quilter and had fond memories of quilting with friends and showing her artistry in quilt shows. She enjoyed motorcycle riding behind her husband and had many wonderful experiences on trips from the Smokey Mountains to the Grand Canyon.

Rachel continues to contribute to life. She donated her body to further medical research and education. A Memorial Service and celebration of her life will be held from 2:30 to 4:00, Thursday, December 27, 2018, at Bloom at Bossier, 4828 Medical Drive, Bossier City, LA.

Please join us to share memories of your time with Rachel. All are welcome to attend. Please make any charitable donations to Parkinson’s Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131.