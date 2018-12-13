Obituary – Ralph C. Norris

Ralph C. Norris

Bossier City, LA – Services for Ralph C. Norris will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, December 15, 2018 at Rose-Neath Bossier Chapel. Officiating will be Rev. Jacqueline King, pastor of Love Chapel United Methodist Church where Ralph was a member. Interment will follow at Minden Cemetery, Minden, LA. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, December 14, 2018 at Rose-Neath Bossier.

Ralph was born October 7, 1932 in Doyline, LA and died on December 7, 2018 in Bossier City, LA. He attended Midwestern State University in Wichita Falls, TX. He was a retired bookkeeper and loan officer. Before his retirement he worked as a loan officer and assistant manager for Barksdale Federal Credit Union and as a credit manager for Rountree Olds Cadillac and Draughon Business College. He was also a bookkeeper for the late Dr. Richard Williams. Ralph was also a veteran of the U.S. Army and served in Korea during the Korean War.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Avis Elkins Norris; parents, Dewey Curtis Norris and Annie Ruth Dunn Norris; brothers, Jack Norris, Donald Norris, Melvin Norris; sister, Janelle Norris O’Rourke and a nephew, Randy Dixon.

Ralph is survived by his son, Richard Norris and wife, Kathryn Kemper Norris; granddaughter, Christie Norris Sparks and husband, Matthew; great grandson, Lucas Sparks; brothers, Gerald Norris, Hal Ronnie Norris; sister, Ann Norris Dixon, sister-in-law, Rachel Patterson and a host of nieces, nephews, grand nieces and nephews.

Honoring Ralph as pallbearers will be, Charles Elkins, Jack Wayne Norris, Charles Norris, Matthew Sparks, Kenneth Kemper and Dub Lloyd.

The family would like to thank all the doctors, nurses and staff of the Northwest Louisiana War Veterans Home for their dedication and compassion over the last four and a half years of Ralph’s life.

Ralph always had the smile, charm and wit that women loved and men envied. He will be missed dearly. He never had an enemy in his life, except the North Korean soldiers who shot at him during the Korean War.