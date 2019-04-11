Obituary – Ralph D. Balentine

Ralph D. Balentine

Bossier City, LA – Ralph D. Balentine, 84, of Bossier City, Louisiana, went to meet his Savior, Monday, April 8, 2019 at 2 a.m. after a lengthy illness, while under the care of Nightingale Hospice. Visitation will be held Friday, April 12, 2019 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Airline Baptist Church Services will be held Saturday April 13, 2019 at Airline Baptist Church at 1 p.m. Officiating will be Bro. Harrell Shelton and Rev. Terry Young. Burial to follow at Rose-Neath Cemetery, Bossier.

Ralph was born on August 8, 1934 in Sterlington, Louisiana to Mamie Flanagan Balentine and Samuel Louis Balentine. Mr. Balentine moved to Tioga as a small child and lived there until he moved to Bossier City in the mid 1960’s. Mr. Balentine left high school prior to graduation to work in the oil fields in West Texas to earn money to send home to his parents to assist in the repairing of their family home.

Upon returning to Tioga, he studied the plumbing trade and worked as a plumbing apprentice for many years for a local nursing home. Years later he was offered a position as Nursing Home Administrative Manager of a nursing home located in Pineville.

Some years later he and his family moved to Bossier City and he was instrumental in building and managing Midway Manor Nursing Home, Shreveport Manor Nursing Home and Roseview Nursing Center.

Mr. Balentine later started Medical Transportation and Balentine Ambulance Service. He served two terms as president of the Louisiana Nursing Home Association as well as established the Louisiana Ambulance Association and served in the capacity of president for several years. As a leader in healthcare in Northwest Louisiana, Mr. Balentine’s advocacy efforts locally as well as state wide has shaped the industry as we know it.

Ralph Balentine was a devout Gideon, assisting in distribution of Bibles to all parts of the world in various languages. Ralph was a devout Christian, loved his Lord, loved his church, and his men’s Sunday School class.

Ralph was preceded in death by his father, Samuel Louis Balentine, mother, Mamie Flanagan Balentine, one brother, Samuel Louis Balentine Jr. and wife Jackie, two sisters, Lorainne Balentine McManimen and husband, William, and Beverly Balentine Reed and husband, Dale.

Ralph is survived by wife of 38 years, LaVeta Cloud Balentine; sister, Melba Lane Balentine; daughter, Pam McBeath and husband, Carl, grandson Casey McBeath; son, Darrell Keith Balentine and wife, Tina, grandson, Darrell Balentine Jr., granddaughters, Jessica Balentine, Hanna Balentine and her daughter, Ainslee; daughter, Rhonda Lane Balentine, granddaughter, Kendyl Balentine Tipton and husband, Zach, grandson, Samuel Balentine; step-daughter, Cari Saiz and husband, Gilbert, grandson, Zachary Saiz, granddaughter, Madison Saiz; step-son, Matthew Allbritton and wife, Valarie, grandson, Benson Allbritton; step-son, Michael Allbritton and wife, Andrea, grandchildren, Marissa Statham, Isabella Statham, Henry Statham, Wyatt Statham, and Matthew Statham.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to Gideons International, 8850 Chadwick Dr., Shreveport, LA 71129.

Honoring Mr. Balentine as pallbearers will be, Matthew Allbritton, Mike Allbritton, Samuel Balentine, Darrell Balentine, Jr., Craig Edwards, Casey McBeath, Zach Tipton and William Wright.

Serving as honorary pallbearers will be, Darrell K. Balentine, Kevin Gamble, Kitt Gamble, Gideons International and all past and present employees of Balentine Ambulance Service.

“Whoever shuts their ears to the cry of the poor will also cry out and not be answered.” Proverbs 21:13 NIV.