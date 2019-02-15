Obituary – Randall Ray Harris

Randall Ray Harris

Bossier City, LA – Services to honor the life of Mr. Randall Ray Harris, 77, will be held at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, February 17, 2019, at Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Hill Crest Memorial Park. The family will receive guests on Saturday evening from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Ray was born on March 11, 1941, in Madison County, TN to the late Mr. Willie Harris and Mrs. Grace Harris and passed away in the early morning hours of February 14, 2019.

Ray retired from the Shreveport Times after 34 years of employment. He had been a member of the Loyal Order of Moose, Shreveport Lodge #2239 since 1975 and had achieved the highest degree of “Pilgrim”. Ray was a real family man, enjoyed being with his daughters and grandchildren, fishing with his sons-in-law, and especially going on cruises.

Ray is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Billy and Virgil; and sisters, Ruth and Lorraine. Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 58 years, Martha; daughters, Connie Giles and husband Jeff, Rita Harris, and Amy Polnick and husband David; thirteen grandchildren and twelve greatgrandchildren.

Honoring Mr. Harris as pallbearers are his grandsons.

