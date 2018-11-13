Obituary – Ray U. Urban, Sr.

Ray U. Urban, Sr.

Bossier City, LA – Funeral services for Ray Urban will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, November 15, 2018 at Rose-Neath Bossier Chapel. Interment will follow at the Northwest Louisiana Veterans Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, November 14, 2018 at Rose-Neath Funeral Home in Bossier City.

MSgt. Ray Ulman Urban, Sr. USMC (Ret), age 98, passed peacefully from this life on November 10, 2018. He was born on September 4, 1920 in Bogalusa, Louisiana to Michael John Urban and Florence McSwain Urban. He joined the US Marine Corps in 1942 and served during WWII and the Korean Conflict.

Ray married his first wife, Jo Nell Roberts Urban and had four children which he was extremely proud of. In his later years he married Freda Essex Urban. They opened the first Taco Bell restaurants in Shreveport-Bossier City, Louisiana.

Ray and Freda were active in many civic organizations. They were honored to become the first King and Queen of the Mardi Gras Krewe of Gemini in 1989. Over the years Ray was involved in many organizations, chapters and clubs. He was an active member of the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Posse and patrolled several days a week up until his health began to decline earlier this year.

He enjoyed skydiving and made tandem jumps at age 78, 80, 85, and 90. He jumped for the last time on his 95th birthday and became the oldest skydiver in Louisiana. Ray along with what he called “Urban?s Traveling WWII Mini-Museum”, began giving talks to civic groups, schools and churches. His talks enlightened and educated about the days of WWII and what has been called “The Greatest Generation.”

Ray loved God, country, his family and his many friends. He had the personality and charm that drew people to him. He said, “It’s not just about people coming to you, you have to go to the people”. He was young at heart with a real zest for life. He truly enjoyed every day that he was given and never failed to say how blessed he had been.

In the last year, his young fun loving spirit became trapped in a worn out body that has had many adventures that most people could only dream about. He was ready to go home to be with the Lord. He left his legacy and imprint on all the lives he touched that will carry on.

He was preceded in death by wife, Freda Urban, parents, brothers, Mike and Colin Urban, and most recently his special companion, Kathleen “Kay” Cates.

Ray is survived by his sons, Ray Urban Jr. and wife, Linda and Charlie Urban, daughters, Lisa Cochran and husband, Lee, Jennifer Thrash and husband, Dana, seven grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and a host of beloved friends.

Honoring Ray as pallbearers will be Lee Cochran, Dana Thrash, Brandon Thrash, Justin Swindell, Danny Prichett and Willie Wynn. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be members of The Society of 40 Men and Eight Horses, Elks, VFW, Marine Corps League and Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Posse.

The family suggest memorials may be made to any Veterans Organization of your choice.

“Remember this and be thankful for each day we have” – – Smile – – Hug Someone – – Be Alive–SemperFi-Psalm91