Obituary – Raye Nell Wheeler

Raye Nell Wheeler

Haughton, LA – Raye Nell Wheeler, 70, passed away, Wednesday, March 6, 2019, after a courageous battle against COPD/Lung Cancer.

A Memorial Service celebrating her life will take place at 1:00 pm, Friday, March 15, within the Chapel of Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home, in Haughton, LA.

Raye was born, Friday, December 17, 1948, unto Raymond & Florence Moss, in Shreveport. As a child, she enjoyed spending time in Bellwood, LA with her Aunt Izzy. She developed a love for sports early on and played basketball at her Alma Matter, Fair Park High, in Shreveport.

Soon after, she entered telecommunications obtaining gainful employment with Bell South, as an Electronic Technician. Along the way, one of her proudest moments was being awarded the position of Secretary and Treasurer, as a member of the Communications Workers of America (CWA).

Raye Nell was a pioneer for other women, as there were few in those industry postions during that era. She retired from Bell South after having logged over 32 years with the company. Later she enjoyed taking on a field Sale Representative Position with The Watkins Company enlightening people of their array of amazing products.

However, the one job she always claimed as her favorite, was the one with the title of: Grandma. She loved spending as much time as possible with her only Daughter, Melissa and her husband, Robert and their daughters. She loved watching her grandkids grow up and always supported them with a smile, hug, and words of encouragement. She always managed to show up for holidays, no matter how far. She would Waltz Across Texas for her grandchildren’s birthdays!

Along the way, she loved spending time with her sister, “Sam” and all their friends in the Lake Bistineau Community, along with ALL the activities and festivities that went along with that. Boating, Chili Cook offs, gumbo cook offs, Dart League competitions, were but a few of the highlights you could find her smack dap in the middle of it all. She even hopped in on an opportunity to be part of a ladies group that published a Lake Bistineau Cookbook. Or, just hanging out and reading a good book. In addition to all that, she was a proud member of the American Legion Auxillory.

But come football season, you could bet on finding her in front of the TV on Saturdays and Sundays both, glued to her beloved LSU Tigers and New Orleans Saints—WHO DAT ! Unquestionably, her dear friend and faithful companion was always right by her side, providing support and comfort, her dog, Wren.

Raye Nell was preceded in death by her parents. Those left to cherish her memory are: her daughter, Melissa (and Robert) Hood; her grandchildren: Haley Marie Hood, and Caitlin Kennedy Hood; her two brothers: Doug Moss, and John R. Moss; and her sister: Shirley Dixon, her nieces: Cheryl, Monica, Lauren; and her furry friend: Wren.

Additionally she will be missed by a ‘Slough’ of others.