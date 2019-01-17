Obituary – Raymond C. Horton

Raymond C. Horton

Bossier City, LA – Services celebrating the life of Raymond Carlisle Horton will be held at Broadmoor Baptist Church in Shreveport at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 19, 2019. A short visitation will precede his memorial service at the church. Interment will follow at 1:30 at Rose-Neath Cemetery, Bossier City, LA. The visitation will be Friday, January 18th at Rose- Neath Funeral Home on Marshall Street from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Officiating the services will be Dr. Chuck Pourciau. Assisting will be Pastor Larry Williams.

Ray was preceded in death by his parents, Cecil Brown Horton and Vida Carlisle Horton, his beloved son Rance Cecil Horton and sister Carolyn Horton Coon. R ay was born in Shreveport on September 5, 1941, and lived in Bossier City most of his life. His career was in the life insurance and financial advisory services for 53 years. Ray owned and operated Horton Financial Services, LLC.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife and soulmate of 59 years, Rita Brakefield Horton; and their three children, Raymond Carlisle Horton, II., Rhonda Horton and partner Carla McCormick and Susan Rene’ Horton Wilder. He had five grandchildren, Nicholas, Chelsea, Stephan, Danielle, Kristina and Great-Granddaughter, Elliana.

Ray enjoyed being a leader, a loving husband, father, friend and loved our Lord Jesus Christ. He had a great sense of humor and quick wit. He was fond of quirky sayings and corny jokes. He will forever be remembered for saying “Many hands make light work”. He took pride in his family and enjoyed spending quality time with his gran dchildren. Although music was his passion, he enjoyed readin! g, writing and recently Netflix!

Ray was an active member of Broadmoor Baptist Church, playing trombone in the orchestra for the last twenty years. He was civic minded and involved in many community organizations including the Shreveport Metropolitan Concert Band and the Shreveport Rugby club where his peers called him “Daddy Ray”. He and Rita co-founded The Southern Songwriter’s Guild. He received many awards throughout his adult life in all organizations which he belonged. He was a 1959 graduate of Bossier High School and a Charter Member of the Bossier High School Alumni Association and loved his BearKats.

After being named Hall of Fame recipient of the BHSAA, Ray had the distinct honor of being given a key to the City of Bossier by Mayor Lo Walker.

In lieu of flowers the family would want donations to go to The Shriners Ho spital for Children, Metropolitan Concert Band, or Broadmoor Baptist Church music ministry in care of Herb Armentrout.

Pallbearers will be James Bethea, Christopher K Brown, Lane Carlisle, Kent Carlisle, Ronnie Hopkins, Bill Dowling, Tom Pendleton and Johnny McCowen. Honorary pallbearers are Dr. Charles Goben and his Sunday B-Group, Dr. Charles Horton, Waylon Carlisle, Danny McCowen, Bret McCowen, Phil Carpenter, BBC Orchestra and Choir.