Raymond Lewis Hughes

Bossier City, LA – A graveside service for Raymond Lewis Hughes will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 3, 2018 at the Northwest Louisiana Veterans Cemetery in Keithville, LA. Officiating will be Rev. Bob Moore.

Raymond was born in Beaumont, TX on September 13, 1931 and passed away on March 29, 2018 in Bossier City. He was retired from sales for G.T.E. Sylvania.

Raymond served his country with the U.S. Army during the Korean War.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charlie and Edna Hughes.

Raymond is survived by his wife, Lola L. Hughes; sons, Michael R. Hughes, Charles D. Hughes; daughter Deborah A. Hughes, all of Bossier City; five grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

The family would like to thank the staffs of WK Bossier Health Center, Promise Hospital, Cypress Point Nursing Home and WK Bossier ER.