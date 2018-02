Raymond Thomas Little, Jr.

Plain Dealing, LA – Mr. Raymond Thomas Little, Jr., Age 64, of Plain Dealing, LA passed away on January 23, 2018. A Celebration of Life Service was held on Saturday, February 3, 2018, 2:30 PM, at Calhoun Chapel C.M.E. Church in Plain Dealing. Interment followed in Union Cemetery. The Family will receive friends between the hours of 7:00 & 8:00 PM on Friday, February 2, at Calhoun Chapel C.M.E. Church.