Obituary – Retired MSgt Joseph Allen Ennen

Retired MSgt Joseph Allen Ennen

Haughton, LA – Joe Ennen of Haughton, LA, passed away Thursday, December 6, 2018 at 52 years old. Joe was born June 2, 1966 in Terre Haute, IN to Wilburn and Janet Ennen.

He proudly and loyally served in the United States Air Force for over 23 years. He served during the Gulf War Era and Operation Enduring Freedom.

From September 2011 to the time of his death, he was employed at Louisiana Association for the Blind in a job that he loved as much as he loved serving his country.

Joe is preceded in death by his mother Janet Ennen, father Wilburn Ennen, and brother Timothy Ennen.

He is survived by his wife Deanna Ennen, sister Julie and husband Jeff Bishop, son Joseph Ennen, Jr. and wife Nicole, stepson Marshall Summers and wife Becky, daughter Lisa McAvoy and husband Chris, son Ryan Hardin and wife Savannah and daughter Morgen Ennen. Six grandchildren: Sara Elizabeth Ennen, Emily Michelle Ennen, Hannah Renee Ennen, Levi and Joey Summers, and Alexander McAvoy. As well as aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and numerous cousins.

Services will be at Hill Crest Memorial in Haughton, LA on Saturday, December 15th.Visitation at 10am and service at 11am. Dr. Scott Teutsch will be officiating. Full Military Honors graveside service will follow immediately and will be conducted by Barksdale Air Force Base Honor Guard.

In lieu of flowers, family has asked donations be made to Operation Homefront. This charity supports military families and is based in San Antonio, Texas.