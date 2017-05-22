Services for Rev. Reginald L. Crawford will be 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 23, 2017 at Rose-Neath Bossier Chapel. Officiating will be Brother Mike Miles and Sister Delores Peppers. Interment will follow at Rose-Neath Cemetery. Visitation will be 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, May 22, 2017 at Rose-Neath Funeral Home in Bossier City.

Reginald was born in Nacogdoches, TX to Arvin and Eula Crawford on December 26, 1942 and died on May 20, 2017 in Bossier City, LA. He was a member of The Church at Benton and was a retired QAQC inspector.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Judy Crawford, his parents, three sisters and two brothers.

Reginald is survived by his son, Dylan Jennings and wife, Cortney; daughters, Regina Wells and husband, Robert of Minden, LA, Misty Jordan and husband, Floyd of Benton, LA, and Crystal Troutman of Minden, LA; sister, Judy Carter of Sawyer, OK; eight grandchildren; and six great grandchildren.

Honoring Reginald as pallbearers will be JR Deleon, Bryan Rodgers, Allen Pratt, Rowdy Prince, Ronald Jordan, and Eddie Morgan.