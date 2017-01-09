Rhetia Loraine Davis was born on October 10,1923. She entered Heaven’s gates on January 4,2017 at the age of 93. She was a longtime resident of Shreveport, Louisiana and beloved mother and “Grammie” to many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and even great-great grandchildren.

She was a realtor for James M. Brown for several years. Loraine was a long time member of Bellaire Baptist Church. She touched and influenced many lives and taught Bible studies up until the last few months of her life. Her family was her most treasured possession. In her 93 years, she happily saw and prayed for the many family members added to her legacy. She was the widow of the late John W. Davis to whom she was married for 54 years.

Loraine is survived by her children Judy and William Matkins of Monroe, La, Johnette Chappell of Terry, Ms, and Sid and Cindy Davis of Houston, Tx; Grandchildren Gayle Adams, Audra Bartholomew, Nancy Loar, John Chappell, Taylor Davis, Meredith Davis, and Peyton Davis Gajurel; Great Grandchildren Christopher Adams, Michael Adams, Christi Adams, Brooke West, Alicia Bartholomew, Brittni Loar, Brandi Stevenson, Makayla Chappell, Ava Chappell, Cole Chappell, Hridaya Gajurel, Aditya Gajurel; Great-Great Grandchildren Anniston West and Lucy West.