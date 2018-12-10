Obituary – Rhonda Lane Dumas Maples

Rhonda Lane Dumas Maples

Bossier City, LA – Rhonda Maples, 62, of Bossier City, LA died Tuesday, December 4, 2018, after a brief illness. She was born May 22, 1956, in El Dorado, Arkansas to Betty Murph Dumas.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, the late Miles Murph and Mary Yarbrough Murph; and her mother Betty Dumas.

She leaves behind her husband of 42 years, Albert James Maples; one brother, Michael Dumas of Shreveport; one daughter, Danielle Maples; and one precious granddaughter, Maddie Grace Wolfe; numerous cousins and friends; and adopted grandson, Isaiah Sanders; and adopted daughter, Veronica Sanders.

Rhonda was always smiling and making everyone laugh. Her favorite role was that of “Gannie” to her granddaughter and grandson. She worked for many years at Willis Knighton in the business office. She attended Church of Christ North and she knew the way to every thrift store in a tri-parish area.

Services celebrating her life were held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday December 7, 2018 at Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home in Haughton, LA with Bro. Garry Knighton officiating. Interment followed in Hill Crest Memorial Park. The family received friends for visitation at Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home on Thursday evening December 6, 2018 from 5 p.m. -7 p.m.

Pallbearers were Keith Smith of El Dorado, AR, Chris Faris, Kevin Wolfe, Justin Saunders, Randy Lanning, and Ryan Wolfe.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to The Church of Christ North, Shreveport, LA.

The family wishes to thank the nurses and staff of Willis Knighton Bossier for their care and support during Rhonda’s illness.

