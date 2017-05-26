BOSSIER CITY – Services for Richard H. Behrendt will be 10 a.m. Saturday, May 27, 2017 at Rose-Neath Bossier Chapel. Officiating will be Msgr. Earl Provenza. Military honors will be provided by Barksdale AFB Honor Guard. Visitation will be Friday, May 26, 2017 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Rose-Neath Funeral Home in Bossier City.

Richard was born in Detroit, MI December 21, 1938 to Harvey and Dorothy Reno Behrendt and died May 24, 2017 in Shreveport. He served his country for 22 years in the United States Air Force and retired as a Master Sergeant.

Richard is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Dorothy Behrendt of Bossier City; sons, Richard Behrendt and wife, Kelly of Aurora, CO, Robert Behrendt and wife, Missy of Haughton, David Behrendt and wife, Amy and Joseph Behrendt and wife, Tammie, all of Bossier City; daughters, Diana James, Kim Wilkerson and husband, Phillip, all of Blanchard, Pamela Tamburo and husband, Michael of Bossier City; 17 grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

Richard loved spending time with his family. He was very proud of each of them. Following Detroit teams in all sports was his favorite pastime. He is now with the Lord and will be greatly missed by all who love him.