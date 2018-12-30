Obituary – Robbye L. Nichols Dubois

Robbye L. Nichols Dubois

Bossier City, LA – Funeral services for Robbye L. Nichols Dubois will be at 12 noon on Sunday, December 30, 2018 at Rose-Neath Bossier Chapel. Officiating will be Rev. Matt Rawle. Interment will be at Old Town Cemetery, Haynesville, LA at 3 p.m. Visitation will be prior to the service beginning at 10 a.m.

Robbye was born January 15, 1962 in Roswell, N.M. to Clarence E. Nichols, Sr. and Bobby Ruth Sedberry Nichols. She passed away on December 22, 2018 in Bossier City, LA. She was of the Methodist faith and a registered nurse.

She was preceded in death by her parents. Robbye is survived by her husband, Daniel M. Dubois of Bossier City, LA; son, Daniel Cody Dubois of Little Elm, TX; daughters, Elisha Brooke Halverson of Bossier City, LA, Elizabeth Meagan O’Rear of Shreveport, LA; sister, Dorothy Ann Branton of Bossier City, LA; brothers, Clarence E. “Gene” Nichols, Jr. of Homer, LA, Jody Lee Nichols and wife, Diane of Little Rock, AR and eight grandchildren.

Honoring Robbye as pallbearers will be Cody Dubois, Chris Obeirne, Myron Dubois, Chris Branton, Greg Thomas and Wes Lenord. Honorary pallbearers are Jack Sedberry, Terry Ingoldsby and Garland Clarabut.