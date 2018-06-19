Robert “Bill” Lee Burks, Jr.

Benton, LA – Robert “Bill” Lee Burks, Jr., Age 48, a life-long resident of Benton, Louisiana, died unexpectedly at his home on June 13, 2018. He was a carpenter/contract-worker.

“Bill” was born in Shreveport, Louisiana on June 16, 1969 to Robert L. and Barbara Burks. He graduated from Benton High School in 1987.

“Bill” is survived by his parents, Barbara and Donald Swingle; son, Brandon Lee Charles Hall Burks; uncles, Jimmy “Pete” Burks and Shelton “Gene” Burks; aunts, Janet S. Burks-Hope and Vickie Burks; and his cousins, Stephanie B. Agee (and husband Thomas “Joe” Agee) and Taylor J. Agee.

A memorial service will be held in “Bill’s” honor on Friday June 22, 2018 at 7:00 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Benton located at 201 Bellevue Street. Brother Robert Beadle and Brother Ben Alderman will officiate the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Suicide Prevention Awareness (www.allianceofhope.org) or to any charity of the donor’s choice.

“Bill” will always be remembered by those who loved him for his sweet and loving ways and for his quick smile.