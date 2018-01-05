Robert Galen Black

Bossier City, LA – Services to honor the life of Robert Galen Black, 69, will be held at 2 pm, Saturday, January 6, 2018, at Boone Funeral Home on Airline Drive in Bossier City, LA. Pastor Mike Rodriguez will officiate.

Robert was born June 3, 1948 in Hot Springs, AR and passed away after a lengthy illness on December 10, 2017 at his home in Shreveport, LA.

Robert graduated from Fair Park High School in 1966 and was self-employed as a remodeling contractor until he was forced to hang up his tools in 2015 due to declining health.

Throughout his life, Robert had a love for the outdoors: fishing and camping, LSU football, Mardi Gras parades, Mudbug Madness and dancing. However, the icing on his cake was vacationing in Florida with his Sea Star Family and Friends. Robert was always up for a good time and a laugh, especially when he was in charge.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert and Ruby Black, and Sheri Shipman Black, his wife of 38 years. Left behind to treasure his memory are his wife, Cathy Walker Black; sister, Billie Mann; children, Bobby Black, Kim Black, and Kim Simms; grandchildren, Braelyn Simms, Eli Black, Ian Walsh , Cole Black, and Cullen Black; and numerous family members and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Robert’s honor to St. Jude.