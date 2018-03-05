Robert Hammond

Bossier City, LA – The celebration of life and the home going of “Bob” Robert Mack Hammond, age 72, will be held on Tuesday, March 6, 2018 at Heritage Missionary Baptist Church in Bossier City, LA at 11:00a.m. The family will receive guests from 5:00 – 8:00p.m. on Monday, March 5, 2018 at Heritage Missionary Baptist Church in Bossier City, LA. He will be laid to rest at the Northwest Louisiana Veterans Cemetery in Keithville La.

Bob passed away on Tuesday, February 28, 2018 in his home with his wife and his two children by his side.

Bob, aka “PawPaw” was a loving Husband, Father, Grandfather, Great Grandfather and had many friends. We will all miss him dearly but knowing he is in a better place makes this time a little easier.

Bob was born in Bay City, Texas on March 25, 1945 to the late John E. Hammond and Maurine Hammond. He is preceded in death not only by his parents but his first loving wife Gayle Harris Hammond.

Those left to cherish his memories are his wife Shelia B. Hammond, son John Robert “Robby” Hammond, wife Angela of West Monroe, La. with children Abbigayle Hammond and Garrett Hammond, daughter Charlotte Gayle Maurine Hammond Thomas and husband Kenny Thomas of Natchitoches, La. with children Gabriel Thomas and fiancé Hali Babb of Knoxville, Tennessee and their child Alayna Thomas, Brittanie Thomas with her child Jeremiah Thomas and youngest son of Kenny and Charlotte, Joshua Thomas, and Step-son John Walter Sims, wife Cathy Sims of Shreveport, La. with children Sarah Sims and Ryan Sims. Bob has one sister, June Faulkner and husband, Bob Faulkner of San Antonio, Texas. He had a host of others such as nieces, nephews and friends that will miss him deeply.

Bob attended church at Heritage Baptist Church in Bossier. He loved spending time with his family and many friends. He also enjoyed being able to go on trips and spending those times with his loving wife.

Bob served our country bravely from 1964 to 1984. He retired Sergeant First Class. He received many honors while in the military, such as, Bronze Star Medal, Air Medal, Vietnam Cross of Gallantry with Palm. National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal, Meritorious Medal and many more. Thank You Bob for your service to our country.

Honoring Bob as pallbearers will be Brad Darner, Bill Dawsey, Paul Higgins, JJ Walker, Tony Matlock and David Stephenson. Honorary Pallbearers are Jim Gibson and Lee Eastridge.

The family would like to extend a THANK YOU to everyone that had a hand in the care of our “PawPaw”. We would like to say THANK YOU and God BLESS YOU especially to Saint Josephs Hospice Care for the great care and love you showed not only to him but to our family members.