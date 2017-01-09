BOSSIER CITY – Robert Lonnie Saylors, Jr., 84, of Bossier City, LA, passed away January 6, 2017. He was born in Greenwood, South Carolina on January 21, 1932 to Robert Lonnie and Nellie (Ellison) Saylors. He was preceded in death by his siblings Averitt Saylors and Annie Vernelle Matthews. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Bossier City and attended the Men’s Bible Class. He was also a member of The Retired Officers Association and the American Legion.

Robert graduated from Ninety-Six High School and received a Bachelor’s degree in Industrial Engineering from Clemson University. He retired from the United States Air Force as a Major after 20 years of service, and later retired as a production supervisor from the Louisiana Army Ammunition Plant – Morton Thiokol.

Robert is survived by his wife of 58 years, Jane Butler Saylors, and their four children: Dr. Bob Saylors of Little Rock, AR, his wife Cindy, their children Robbie (Addie) and Mimi (Dr. Nick Gowen); David Saylors of Allen, TX, his wife Melissa, children Madison (Justin Houser), Cole, J.P., and Samantha, and great-granddaughter Emma Kate Houser; Douglas Saylors of Dallas, TX, his wife Christi, and children Jamie and Peyton; and Susan (Saylors) Bryant of Bossier City, her husband Rick Bryant, and children Brittany and Ricky. He is also survived by a niece, Vicky Saylors Waters, of Greenwood, South Carolina.

Funeral services were held at 11 AM on January 9, 2017 at First United Methodist Church of Bossier City. Serving as pallbearers were Robert Marlow, E.C. Worley, Bill McKellar, and family members Robbie Saylors, Cole Saylors, Ricky Bryant, Justin Houser, and Dr. Nick Gowen. Officiating at the service was Reverend Karl Klaus, Reverend Uriah Oxford, and Reverend David Dietzel.

The family wishes to thank Dr. Charlie Powers, his nurse Sherry Hoff, Dr. William “Britton” Eaves, Stacey Eaves, ACNP, Dr. Mike Sewell, and the staff of Willis Knighton Bossier City.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First United Methodist Church of Bossier City, or to a charity of your choice.