PRINCETON – Robert Paul Sprecher, 66, was born on January 19, 1955 in Carthage, TX and passed away peacefully on June 23, 2017 in Shreveport, LA. He enjoyed family, football, fishing and the Lord.

Paul was a loving husband, father and grandfather.

Paul is preceded in death by his parents, Barbara “Muddie” Oliver and Thurman Oliver; and sister, Bereesa Puckett.

Paul is survived by his fiancé, Judy Brown; sons, Scott Sprecher and wife Lanna and their children, Ethan, Ian and Sarah Grace; Trenton Sprecher and wife Amber and their children, Bailee, Braxtyn, Melissa, Robin and Karlee; Kenny Sprecher and wife Sydni and their child Nyan June; sister, Jackquie Willhite; brothers, Dewayne Oliver and Bo Oliver.

Services for Paul will be held at Hill Crest Memorial Chapel on Monday, June 26, 2017 at 2:30 p.m. with Rev. Billy Paul Cain officiating. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Honoring Paul as a pallbearer will be Scott Sprecher, Trenton Sprecher, Kenny Sprecher, Ethan Sprecher, Dewayne Oliver, and Jody Staton.

A special thanks to the doctors and nurses at Christus Highland Hospital.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to the Association of Homeless and Disabled Veterans, P.O. Box 1707 Brookfield, WI 53008.