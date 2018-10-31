Obituary – Rodney Gilbert, United States Air Force TSgt. (Retired)

Rodney Gilbert, United States Air Force TSgt. (Retired)

United States Air Force TSgt. (Retired) Rodney E. Gilbert, age 77 of Bossier City, La., succumbed to cancer at his home surrounded by his family on October 26, 2018. Born in Madison Wisconsin on June 21, 1941 to his late mother and father, Dolores E. Gilbert and Rodney C. Gilbert. He enlisted in the Air Force at the age of 17 and retired after honorably serving his country for 20 years. He was a lifetime member of the VFW Post 5951 and the Wounded Warrior Project.

He was preceded in death by two sisters, Barbara A. Gilbert and Sandra E. Gilbert; two brothers; Chester L. Gilbert and Stanley K. Gilbert. He is survived by two sisters; Delores (Dee) M. Little (Beaver Dam, WI.) and Sally M. Fink (Beaver Dam, WI.) and a brother Steve C. Gilbert and wife Lynn (Deceased); Ex-wife Sharon K. Gilbert and children; Shari L. Tuggle, Sheila A. Brown and husband Darryl (Frederick, MD.); R. James Gilbert and wife Kim. His wife and soul mate of twelve wonderful years, Debra Hanna Gilbert and children; Christopher T. Lee (Deceased); Penelope H. Woolsey and husband Jason; and Clinton D. Lee; 14 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.

He was always committed to his family and loved by many friends all over the world. He worked hard for 16 years as co-founder of R&R Sales and Service, a company that was more than just a business to him and all that worked with him.

The celebration of Rod’s life will be on November 10, 2018 at the VFW Post 5951 in Bossier City, La. from 2:00 pm – 6:00 pm. All flowers and correspondence should be sent to 1507 Viosca St. Bossier City, LA. 71111.

The family of Rod E. Gilbert wishes to acknowledge with deep appreciation all calls, cards, condolences, prayers and other expressions of kindness in their time of sorrow. They would also like to express their sincerest and profound gratitude to Regional Hospice Care Group of Shreveport for providing the most professional and loving care to their loved one during his time of need.