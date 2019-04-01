Obituary – Roland A. Boudreau

Roland A. Boudreau

Minden, LA – Roland A. Boudreau, age 61, passed away on the evening of March 29, 2019. He was born on January 21, 1958, in Shreveport, LA to the late Roland F. and Jean M. Boudreau.

Roland owned his own ATV and Small Engine Repair Service in Minden, LA, enjoyed hunting, fishing, and the outdoors, attended Bellevue Union Church, and was a wonderful dad and grandfather. He will be greatly missed by those who loved him and those whose paths were fortunate to cross his.

Roland is preceded in death by his brother, Robert Boudreau; and his parents. Left to honor his memory are his children, Tony Boudreau, and Shannon McKinney and husband Elmo; brother, Damon Boudreau and wife Sharyl; grandchildren, Michala Boudreau, Brayden Darden, and Landen Boudreau; his first wife and mother of his children, Rebecca Teague; his former wife, Ladan Boudreau; step-son, Zack Taylor and wife Juhree; and three step-grandchildren.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

You may offer condolences to the family by visiting www.hillcrestmemorialfh.com.